Erie, Pennsylvania mass shooting leaves 9 dead, including 2 kids

The Brief Police say a shooter approached a home in Erie, Pennsylvania Friday and shot several people, including two children. The city’s police chief called it "one of the most difficult and heartbreaking scenes our officers and investigators have ever encountered."



A mass shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania has left nine people dead, including two children, police said.

The city’s police chief called it "one of the most difficult and heartbreaking scenes our officers and investigators have ever encountered."

Erie, Pennsylvania mass shooting

What we know:

Police told Erie News Now that the shooting happened Friday evening and ended after the suspect shot himself in a standoff with police.

The suspect reportedly went to a home on Perry Street around 5 p.m., shot two women outside the home, then entered the residence and shot several more people inside, including two children.

What they're saying:

"I have not seen anything like this in my 28-plus years. I’m not sure that the city of Erie has ever seen the loss of life and the devastation that we just witnessed," Police Chief Rick Lorah told Erie News Now . "The loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances we are working through are deeply disturbing.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t named the victims or the suspect, and they haven’t released a motive for the horrific crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.