The Brief Atlantic City officials are warning residents and visitors to stay home on Thanksgiving due to a potentially dangerous coastal storm. Major flooding, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 65 mph are forecast, with free parking available for residents at select garages through Saturday. Road closures are expected for Route 30 and Route 40, and officials stress avoiding travel between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Thursday.



Atlantic City officials are urging everyone to stay home and avoid travel on Thanksgiving as they prepare for a severe coastal storm expected to bring heavy rain, major flooding and wind gusts up to 65 mph, according to emergency management and city leaders. Road closures and hazardous conditions are expected, and city leaders have announced preparations including free garage parking, a pause in trash collection and ongoing alerts to keep residents informed.

What we know:

Officials have warned that the Thanksgiving storm could bring two to three feet of water to low-lying areas like the bay, with impacts including severe flooding, heavy rainfall and winds up to 65 mph.

Mayor Marty Small said, "Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and being with family. It is that day to do so on Thursday and do not, and I repeat, do not come outside." Warnings for road closures on the Atlantic City Expressway, including Route 30 and Route 40, have already been posted.

In response to flood risk, Atlantic City is offering free parking for residents starting Tuesday night at two garages: Showboat Casino and the Wave Parking Garage at Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues, both available through Saturday. Residents living in flood-prone areas are strongly encouraged to move their vehicles to these garages ahead of the storm.

Emergency management officials have advised everyone to secure outdoor items and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

City crews from police, fire, EMS and public works are preparing to respond during the event. "I can't stress enough how important it is for our residents and anyone who will be visiting Atlantic City over this holiday to pay attention. Because there will be road closures. There will be areas in the city you will not be able to traverse through," said Scott Evans, Atlantic City Fire Chief.

Officials have reminded residents that there will be no trash collection on Thanksgiving, with collection resuming one day behind schedule through the remainder of the week. The city urges residents to observe all posted road closures and never drive around police barricades.

Staying home and following official guidance will help keep residents, first responders and public works teams safe during the storm. "You've seen what the storm did to our beach without that wind, without that rain. We are prepared for the worst," said Mayor Small. Signing up for AC Alerts is a free way to get essential information fast during emergencies, including notifications about weather, road closures and public safety developments.

Local perspective:

Previous storms have caused serious damage in the city, with Mayor Small noting expectations for this event to be worse than the storm in September that caused beach erosion and flooding.

Atlantic City resident Shanta Hicks said, "water went inside my basement damaged my house. .you must be going on now here we go again. Oh yeah I’m Worried. Can put sand bags." Chief Evans said, "we are always concerned with flooding in Atlantic City because we've experienced it much more than we should, and each flood chips away at our infrastructure."

Residents, businesses and visitors are encouraged to sign up for AC Alerts, the city’s official alert and notification system to receive critical updates during the storm and about public safety. Real-time updates will be available on the City, Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic City Fire Department social media pages.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how severe the damage from this Thanksgiving storm may be or how long recovery and cleanup could take once the storm passes.