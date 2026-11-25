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The Brief Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect believed to be around 13 years old in connection with a shooting in Kensington. Investigators say the suspect fired several shots at a 15-year-old boy on Nov. 17 near Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street, hitting him in the chest, lower back and leg. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who was seen wearing a New Balance sweatshirt, and warn anyone who spots him not to approach and call 911.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a young suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kensington earlier this month.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Unit, the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 17, on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue.

What we know:

Investigators say the suspect, who appears to be around 13 years old, had a brief interaction with the 15-year-old victim at the corner of Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street.

The suspect, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, fired several shots at the teenager, striking him in the chest, lower back and leg, according to police.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him. He is described as a Black male, approximately 13 years old, who was wearing a New Balance sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

Authorities warn that if you see the suspect, you should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.

What we don't know:

Police have not released an update on the 15-year-old victim's condition or disclosed what led up to the interaction between the two teens.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's identity is urged to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271, referencing case number DC 26-24-110143.

Confidential, anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or through the police department's online tip form.