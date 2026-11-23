The Brief A Philadelphia Housing Authority worker was shot in Germantown Saturday while on the job, according to police. The worker is in critical but stable condition after emergency surgery, union officials said. The worker’s union and city leaders are calling for stronger safety protections for employees as police search for suspects.



A Philadelphia Housing Authority worker is recovering in the hospital after being shot on the job in Germantown over the weekend, according to Philadelphia police. The 43-year-old man was shot in broad daylight near the 5800 block of Morton Street Saturday, police said, and remains in critical but stable condition.

PHA worker shot during possible robbery attempt

What we know:

According to a preliminary police investigation, the worker was with a co-worker when three masked men in dark clothing approached them. The shooting occurred during the encounter. Police said the motive may have been a robbery, and no arrests have been announced.

The victim has not been publicly identified but is a 43-year-old man who was shot in the upper chest and survived emergency surgery, according to officials.

"At this moment, our member is in, I would say, stable condition, but we’re all praying that he comes out of this healthy," said Tim Finucan, state director of 32BJ SEIU.

Union and city leaders demand more workplace protections

What they're saying:

In the wake of the shooting, the worker's union is demanding increased safety measures for Philadelphia Housing Authority employees. "Our members do feel in danger. Multiple issues over the years we have heard about and want to bring attention to the issue," said Finucan.

Philadelphia Housing Authority CEO Kelvin Jeremiah said the agency's thoughts are with the injured employee and his family, adding he has spoken with the worker's wife several times since Saturday. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass also called for additional workplace safety measures.

The union says this is not the first time a PHA employee has been shot while working. In 2008, a PHA police officer was shot during an attempted robbery at the Queen Lane Apartments in Germantown. The following year, a PHA carpenter was fatally shot while working in North Philadelphia.

Union members have repeatedly raised concerns about their safety in recent years, according to Finucan.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspects, and no arrests have been announced. The investigation into the motive and circumstances of the shooting remains ongoing.