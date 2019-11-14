Evacuation lifted at Saul High School following reported threat

article

Authorities have lifted a mandatory evacuation of Saul High School in Roxborough after a threatening note was discovered on a teacher's door Thursday morning.

According to police the read, "Evacuate the building by 10:30 or I'll blow it up." The school, located on the 7100 block of Henry Avenue, was evacuated shortly before 10 a.m.

Students were moved into an open field away from the school as K-9 units worked to sweep the building.

Police deemed the school safe around 11 a.m.