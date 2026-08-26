Families, police connect at public safety awareness event in North Philadelphia

The Brief Mothers in Charge hosted a free public safety event with family activities, giveaways and safety education outside the John F. Street Community in North Philadelphia. Police and city officials joined to build relationships, promote public safety and distribute resources to families. Organizers and participants emphasized the importance of collaboration for community safety and stronger youth engagement with law enforcement.



A violence prevention organization turned the John F. Street Community Center into a hub of family fun and safety learning during public safety month, according to organizers. Mothers in Charge, an organization of mothers who have lost children to gun violence, hosted the event alongside supporters from the Philadelphia Police Department and city officials.

Free activities and giveaways offered to the community

The event provided free water ice, hot dogs and other snacks for families. Gun locks were handed out, and instructors taught CPR and other life-saving skills. Organizers also gave away free book bags and school supplies, with school already underway in Philadelphia.

"Got regular paper, notebook, hardback notebook, two folders, case of pencils, erasers, pens," said Arthur Long, who attended with Monir Greene and his two step-sons.

Interacting with law enforcement in a relaxed setting

Children had the chance to meet police officers, pet a police dog and take photos with the SWAT truck. Greene said, "They got a chance to pet the police dog, they were actually able to take a picture in front of the SWAT truck over there and were able to actually talk to the officers." Greene added, "The people that can help advocate for them if they need help or if they're ever in trouble."

Community leaders focus on building relationships and supporting youth

Mothers in Charge and police emphasized collaboration for safety in the community.

Dorothy Johnson-Speight, the founder of Mothers in Charge, said, "We are very concerned about the safety in this city as well as the Philadelphia Police." Johnson-Speight noted the need for community involvement: "I think it's so important because Mothers in Charge or the police can't do it alone. We have to all come together and work together to address the issue of safety in our communities."

Officials engage with community participants

Adam Geer, the city's Chief Public Safety Director, addressed the crowd, saying, "It truly takes a village." Deputy Commissioner Myesha Massey of the Philadelphia Police Department said, "We have record low crime. We want to keep it that way. We want to make sure that our communities are safe. Establish those relationships with the community members." Massey joined a community line dance and added, "That kids see the police in a positive human aspect."

What we don't know:

Details about the number of participants, additional resources provided or long-term outcomes from the event have not been released.