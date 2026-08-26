Manayunk neighbors push back on luxury apartment project as beer garden faces closure

The Brief A developer hopes to replace the PHS Manayunk Pop Up Beer Garden with a six-story, 73-unit luxury apartment building at 106 Jamestown Ave. Residents and Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. have raised concerns about traffic, congestion and a loss of a community space, while the project still needs three zoning variances. The developer has asked to delay the zoning hearing, and the pop-up garden will close before its December lease expires.



Plans for a new six-story apartment building in Manayunk have sparked concerns from neighbors about increased congestion and the loss of a popular community gathering spot, according to residents and officials. A developer hopes to build 73 luxury apartments at 106 Jamestown Ave., replacing the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Manayunk Pop Up Beer Garden, which is set to close in December.

Community opposition grows over apartment plans and garden closure

For the last six years, the PHS Manayunk Pop Up Beer Garden has operated beneath a rusty old railroad coal shed a block off Main Street, attracting neighborhood regulars. "It’s a great spot to meet up with friends, family members. I had my daughter's third birthday here," said Rhiannon Smith, a Manayunk resident. The garden's industrial and photo-friendly atmosphere has made it a popular hangout in the area.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will close the beer garden in the coming months when its lease expires. Developer Dan Greenberg hopes to demolish the existing building to make way for Devon Arms Apartments, a strictly residential, six-story structure with 73 units and 36 parking spaces, according to the proposal.

What we know:

Some Manayunk residents believe the project is too large and lacks benefits for the local community. "I think what this project really lacks is it is not doing anything for the community. It’s giving nothing back. It’s asking for a lot, multiple variances, and doing nothing for its neighbors," said Smith.

Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., who represents the neighborhood, said he has heard from dozens of residents opposed to the current plan because of its potential impact on traffic and congestion. The project requires three different zoning variances to move forward, officials said.

Delays and next steps for the development proposal

What's next:

The developer has requested that the Zoning Board of Adjustment postpone a scheduled Wednesday hearing, and the hearing has not been rescheduled, according to officials. "This postponement gives the potential developer the chance to reach out and find out what the concerns are of the community and we look forward to what comes back," said Councilmember Jones Jr.

Attempts to reach the developer and the designer for comment were unsuccessful, according to the report. As for the beer garden, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is still searching for a new home to host the pop-up after December.

The backstory:

The site at 106 Jamestown Ave. has featured the PHS Manayunk Pop Up Beer Garden for the past six years, becoming a familiar fixture in the area. The venue is described as an "industrial urban oasis" and has become known for its unique vibe and as a go-to spot for locals.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the postponed zoning board hearing will take place or if the developer plans to modify the proposed design to address neighborhood concerns. There is no information yet regarding where the pop up garden might relocate after December.