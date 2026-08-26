Pennsylvania SNAP payments for September 2026: When benefits arrive and how much you could get

article

The Brief September SNAP benefits will be issued on different days depending on a recipient’s county and case record number. Payments in counties using the 10-day cycle are scheduled from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15. Maximum monthly benefits range from $298 for one person to $1,789 for a household of eight.



Pennsylvania SNAP benefits, sometimes called food stamps, will be loaded onto EBT cards on different days in September depending on where a recipient lives and the last digit of their case record number.

When are September SNAP payments coming in Pennsylvania?

What we know:

Pennsylvania distributes SNAP benefits over the first 10 business days of the month. The exact schedule varies by county, with counties using one, two or 10 payment-day cycles.

For counties using the 10-day cycle, September payments are scheduled as follows:

Labor Day falls on Sept. 7, which pushes the latter part of the 10-business-day schedule into the following week.

Recipients in counties with one- or two-day cycles should check their individual account or payment notice rather than relying on the table.

Which Pennsylvania counties use the 10-day SNAP payment schedule?

The 10-day payment schedule applies in these Pennsylvania counties:

Allegheny

Blair

Bucks

Cambria

Chester

Dauphin

Delaware

Erie

Fayette

Lancaster

Lehigh

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

Schuylkill

York

In these counties, the last digit of a recipient’s seven-digit case record number determines which payment day applies. Other Pennsylvania counties use one- or two-day payment cycles instead.

How much could a Pennsylvania SNAP household get?

By the numbers:

The amount a household receives depends on its size, income and certain expenses. The figures below are the maximum monthly SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania through Sept. 30, 2026:

Each additional household member can add up to $218 to the maximum benefit. Most households do not receive the maximum amount.

How to check your EBT balance

Dig deeper:

Pennsylvania SNAP recipients can check their balance and recent transactions through the ConnectEBT website or app, the myCOMPASS PA app, or by calling the EBT Recipient Hotline at 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366).

DHS also recommends locking EBT cards when they are not in use and changing a PIN regularly to help prevent skimming and theft.

How to apply for SNAP in Pennsylvania

What you can do:

Pennsylvania residents can apply for SNAP online through COMPASS, by mail or in person. Eligibility is based on household income, household size and factors including age or disability status.