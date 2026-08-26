Pennsylvania SNAP payments for September 2026: When benefits arrive and how much you could get
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania SNAP benefits, sometimes called food stamps, will be loaded onto EBT cards on different days in September depending on where a recipient lives and the last digit of their case record number.
When are September SNAP payments coming in Pennsylvania?
What we know:
Pennsylvania distributes SNAP benefits over the first 10 business days of the month. The exact schedule varies by county, with counties using one, two or 10 payment-day cycles.
For counties using the 10-day cycle, September payments are scheduled as follows:
Labor Day falls on Sept. 7, which pushes the latter part of the 10-business-day schedule into the following week.
Recipients in counties with one- or two-day cycles should check their individual account or payment notice rather than relying on the table.
Which Pennsylvania counties use the 10-day SNAP payment schedule?
The 10-day payment schedule applies in these Pennsylvania counties:
- Allegheny
- Blair
- Bucks
- Cambria
- Chester
- Dauphin
- Delaware
- Erie
- Fayette
- Lancaster
- Lehigh
- Montgomery
- Northampton
- Philadelphia
- Schuylkill
- York
In these counties, the last digit of a recipient’s seven-digit case record number determines which payment day applies. Other Pennsylvania counties use one- or two-day payment cycles instead.
How much could a Pennsylvania SNAP household get?
By the numbers:
The amount a household receives depends on its size, income and certain expenses. The figures below are the maximum monthly SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania through Sept. 30, 2026:
Each additional household member can add up to $218 to the maximum benefit. Most households do not receive the maximum amount.
How to check your EBT balance
Dig deeper:
Pennsylvania SNAP recipients can check their balance and recent transactions through the ConnectEBT website or app, the myCOMPASS PA app, or by calling the EBT Recipient Hotline at 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366).
DHS also recommends locking EBT cards when they are not in use and changing a PIN regularly to help prevent skimming and theft.
How to apply for SNAP in Pennsylvania
What you can do:
Pennsylvania residents can apply for SNAP online through COMPASS, by mail or in person. Eligibility is based on household income, household size and factors including age or disability status.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania EBT resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP issuance schedule.