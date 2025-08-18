Family of 12-year-old boy killed in North Philly apartment fire speaks out

The Brief 12-year-old Omari Everett-Mitchell died in a fire last week. His North Philly neighborhood held a balloon release Monday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A North Philadelphia community held a balloon release Monday in honor of 12-year-old Omari Everett-Mitchell who died in a fire last week.

What we know:

The fire happened last Friday inside the apartment at Johnson Homes.

Two brothers made it out but Omari did not.

Firefighters say they arrived to fire and smoke on the first floor and found Omari on the second floor.

What they're saying:

"I would give anything to have my baby back. Anything," cried Bianca Everett.

Her tight-knit family is struggling to go on without one of their own. 12-year-old Omari Everett-Mitchell died in a fire last week.

"Omari was special to us," said Everett who is the boy’s mother. I sat down with the family tonight.

"It's been empty and heartbreaking. So many emotions," she said.

Cellphone videos capture his high energy, bright smile and closeness with his three brothers and sister.

He was also full of love and compassion.

"He always come to me and say ma can I give you a hug," cried his mom.

The fire happened inside their apartment at Johnson Homes in North Philly around five o'clock last Friday.

Two of Omari's brothers who were there at the time were able to get out and try to get help.

But fire officials say he was on the second floor, with fire on the first floor and did not make it out. Their mom was out running errands and got a call from a neighbor.

"One of the girls said I have Owen in my house and Bryce is standing right here but Omari is still in the house," cried Everett.

His oldest brother Frederick and sister Jayla are trying to focus on the good times.

"He loved boxing. He got the stiffest punches but they hurt so bad. I would do anything to get a punch right now. For real. I swear to God," said Frederick Cheatham.

"We would sing at night when my mom would be out for work. We would be chilling in the house," said Jayla.

Tonight the community held a balloon release outside the burned-out apartment.

A memorial sits outside the door surrounded by stuffed animals which the family says Omari loved.

"I don’t want this to happen to body else. Nobody should have to go through this," said Frederick.

It is devastating and hard to process.

They lost Omari and everything they owned.

"They need clothes, they need shoes, they need toiletries and they need everything. Everything was lost in the fire. They have absolutely nothing," said a family friend.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was created to help the victim's family during this extremely difficult time.

Clothing and items for the family can be dropped off at the address below:

Representative Keith S. Harris 195th Legislative District Office

2835 W. Girard Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-684-3738

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.