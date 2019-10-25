Family pleads for justice after brutal attack at pub in Manayunk

A family is desperate for answers weeks after their son was brutally attacked at a Manayunk pub. The family spoke with FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce.

RELATED: Violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves at least 2 dead, 17 injured

"He took a bottle smashed it over my head and sliced me in the neck," the victim said.

It was a brutal assault during a Saturday night out in Manayunk. FOX 29 is concealing the 20-year-old victim’s identity for his own safety.

"It was a crazy event that I don’t think should happen to anyone," he said.

Philadelphia police say the aggravated assault happened at Ryan’s Pub located on the 4300 block of Main Street on Sept. 22. The victim tells FOX 29 he was trying to break up a fight, but instead, he says the man in police issued surveillance video attacked him.

A general manager of Ryan’s Pub says he doesn’t know the suspect he’s cooperating with police. He turned over all surveillance video to investigators.

Advertisement

The victim’s father is hoping that by sharing his son’s story that someone who knows something will come forward to police.

"It's about men being held accountable for their actions," he said.

The victim and his family don’t want to see anyone else become an unfortunate victim of such a violent and senseless crime.

"Think about what could happen to your son your friend your family think about someone who could go this far this fast," he said.

The family is offering a $1,000 in the case.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact at Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354 DC 19-05-016688.