Fan finds Eagles jacket left behind at Super Bowl parade with special note attached

The Brief An Eagles fan posted a photo of an Eagles jacket found at the Super Bowl parade with a special note taped inside. The note explains that the person who left it behind found the jacket themselves during Super Bowl LII celebrations in Philadelphia. The note encourages the fan who finds the jacket to hold onto it and "release it back into the world" when the Eagles win the Super Bowl again.



An Eagles fan who was among the more than 1 million people who packed Philadelphia on Friday for the team's Super Bowl parade made an unforgettable find.

The fan said in a post on X that she found an Eagles jacket abandoned at the parade with a note attached explaining the lore behind the hand-me-down garment.

The note said the person who left the jacket found it themselves when fans celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl LII in the streets of Philadelphia.

The backstory:

X user @Amy_Rannabargar posted a photo of the Eagles jacket and explained how she found it as she was leaving the Philadelphia Museum of Art after the parade.

The old school Kelly Green Eagles jacket had a note attached to it explaining that the person who left it behind did so on purpose after finding it abandoned.

"I found this jacket on the night of the Super Bowl in 2018, and it only felt right to release it back into the city when the Eagles won again," the note read.

The note encouraged the fan who found the jacket to hold onto it and pass it on the next time to another random Eagles fan the next time the team wins it all.

"Enjoy the opportunity to release it back into the world with another SB win soon," the note read.