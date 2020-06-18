Feds charge man accused of blowing up ATM during unrest in Philadelphia

Federal authorities have charged a a man accused of blowing up an ATM and illegally possessing a firearm during protests in Philadelphia earlier this month.

David Elmakayes, 24, of Philadelphia, has been charged with malicious damage of property with an explosive device and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The complaint alleges that around 11:45 p.m. on June 4, Elmakayes used an explosive device to heavily damage an ATM on the sidewalk on East Westmoreland Street in North Philadelphia. When he was arrested a short time later, he had three more explosive devices in his possession, as well as a .32 caliber pistol and other firearms, according to investigators.

The late May protests sparked by the police custody death of Geroge Floyd lead to violent rioting and looting that amounted to thousands in damages to private and city property. In the wake of the violence, police are trying to find and prosecute those responsible for the destruction.

“Blowing up an ATM and illegal firearms possession are not acts of protest against perceived injustice. They are federal felonies and will be treated as such,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. “As alleged, Elmakayes tried to take advantage of the unrest in Philadelphia to get away with a violent crime. Now he will face the consequences.”

Elmakayes is expected to make a federal court appearance on Friday.

