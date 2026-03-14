$10K donation saves Fishtown Girl Scout troop that feared shutdown over cookie sales

The Brief A Fishtown Girl Scout troop that feared shutting down after falling short on cookie sales received a $10,000 donation. The money allowed the troop to buy out the rest of its cookie inventory. The remaining cookies will be donated to a local pantry.



A Fishtown Girl Scout troop that was struggling to meet its cookie sales goal received a major boost after a company stepped in with a $10,000 donation.

Troop faced possible shutdown after cookie sales fell short

What we know:

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Troop 902 in Fishtown had been trying to sell thousands of remaining cookie boxes before a March 22 deadline.

Earlier this week, the troop reported selling about 12,000 boxes, but still needed to sell at least 4,000 more to meet its goal.

The troop said falling short could threaten funding for activities and potentially force it to shut down.

Fishtown Girl Scouts get $10K donation after story highlights cookie sales shortfall (Susan Crosby)

Company steps in with $10,000 donation

A company has now stepped in to help.

Liberty Utility Services donated $10,000, allowing the troop to buy out the remainder of its cookie inventory.

The cookies purchased through the donation will be donated to a local pantry, according to the update.

The check was presented Friday by Christina Mirarchi of Liberty Utility Services.

The backstory:

Troop 902 includes more than 60 scouts from kindergarten through high school seniors.

Troop leaders previously said cookie sales help fund activities such as badges, supplies, meetings, and camping trips.

If the troop failed to meet its sales goal, leaders said the funding shortfall could put the troop’s future at risk.