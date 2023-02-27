Fetterman 'doing well' as he continues to seek treatment for depression, spokesperson says

article

A spokesperson John Fetterman said the Senator is "doing well" and "remains on a path to recovery" nearly two weeks after he sought treatment for depression while recovering from a stroke.

"We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery," Communications Director Joe Calvello said in a statement Monday.

Fetterman, who has struggled with the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered last May, checked himself in on Feb. 15, according to his office.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement.

Fetterman was evaluated days earlier by the attending physician of Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, who recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed Medical Center, Jentleson said.

"John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," Jentleson said. "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself."

Post-stroke depression is common, with one in three stroke patients suffering from it, and is treatable through anti-depressant medication and counseling, doctors say.

"We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes. However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update," Calvello said nearly two weeks after the Senator checked in to the hospital.

Fetterman, 53, is in his first weeks as a U.S. senator after winning the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey in a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated the celebrity heart surgeon by 5 percentage points, flipping a seat that was key to Democrats holding the Senate majority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report