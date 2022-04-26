Firefighter grazed by bullet at Trenton fire station, police say
article
TRENTON - Authorities say a firefighter was grazed by a bullet at a fire station in Trenton Tuesday night.
Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to 200 block of North Willow Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a dozen gunshots.
Police were then told that a firefighter who was in the weight room at Engine 1 Fire Company was grazed in the left bicep.
The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.