Firefighter grazed by bullet at Trenton fire station, police say

Authorities say a firefighter was grazed by a bullet at a fire station in Trenton Tuesday night.

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to 200 block of North Willow Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a dozen gunshots.

Police were then told that a firefighter who was in the weight room at Engine 1 Fire Company was grazed in the left bicep.

The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.