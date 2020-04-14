First responders, healthcare workers remember Delaware County paramedic who passed away from COVID-19

First responders and healthcare workers from Mercy Fitzgerald came together Tuesday to remember paramedic Kevin Bundy, 33, who passed away from COVID-19.

"My brother had a really infectious laugh. Even if you didn’t want to laugh to hear him laugh made you laugh. Know what I’m saying,” his sister Tyeesha Brown told FOX 29.

Bundy was a paramedic at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. He contracted COVID-19, tested positive and quarantined at home. He was hospitalized last week and died Sunday.

Kevin Bundy passed away Sunday from COVID-19.

"He was just short of breath and they ventilated him, intubated him. Next day, he was gone," Brown explained.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

A procession of emergency vehicles escorted the hearse from Mercy Fitzgerald, where he passed to a Philadelphia funeral home.

Advertisement

Family members, including his mother, and wife of just six months, hugged and mourned the paramedic, who served Darby and Yeadon, Delaware County communities hit hard by the virus. His family called the tribute “beautiful” and recalled the paramedic, with three years on a job he loved as a guy who just liked to help people.

"He had a lot of love, gave a lot of love. He loved what he did, loved the people, good man, good husband, good brother," Brown said.

Mercy Fitzgerald released the following statement:

“The entire Mercy Fitzgerald family is grieving over the loss of Kevin, and we are all thinking about and praying for his family during this unimaginably painful time. The tribute today from first responders and our team is just another example of the coming together we are seeing in our community. We thank the fire departments, the emergency medical responders and all those on the front line for what they do every day. This devastating loss is a reminder that we must be vigilant in fighting the virus. We can all help honor Kevin by staying home, socially distancing and taking all the protective measures to heart.”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP