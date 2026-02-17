Parents, teachers question Philadelphia plan to close 20 schools

The Brief The School District of Philadelphia is considering closing 20 schools as part of a $2.8 billion facilities plan. The proposal aims to modernize 159 schools and improve programs citywide, but some parents and teachers raised concerns at the first town hall. The next town hall is scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Kensington CAPA.



The School District of Philadelphia could close 20 schools under a proposed $2.8 billion facilities plan, a move that has sparked strong reactions from parents, teachers and community members during the first of three scheduled town halls.

Community voices concerns at first town hall about school closures

What we know:

The plan would distribute funds across all 10 city council districts to modernize 159 schools, improve building conditions and expand academic and extracurricular programs, according to district officials.

The proposal also calls for shutting down 20 schools to help other schools thrive.

Some parents and teachers said they only learned about the town hall at the last minute but attended to voice their concerns.

"This is about the children who are being impacted," said Danielle Campbell, a parent.

What they're saying:

Campbell said, "The zip codes matter and when you look around, and you look in different areas you can see the difference in the quality of education that's being provided and the quality of the building."

Another teacher questioned the logistics of the plan, asking, "What is this higher programming that students will be offered at Bache-Martin that our school is lacking? With more students crossing Fairmount and Girard because they will also close Robert Morris, will bussing be provided since they are hazardous roadways?"

A teacher at Waring School also raised concerns about the impact on students, saying, "Our students will face longer commutes, emotional stress and the loss of familiar environments."

Some community members suggested alternative approaches for the buildings that may close. "I wouldn't concede them to Cherelle Parker. I would concede them to the people in their neighbors to determine what those buildings will become," said Cass Arrington, a graduate and former district employee.

District’s response and next steps

Superintendent Tony Watlington said the recommendations were not made lightly. "The hard part for us is that in a district where we've been historically underfunded and we've gotta find some ways to tighten our belt," said Watlington.

He acknowledged that schools are central to their communities but said the district faces challenges with overcrowded schools in some areas and empty classrooms in others.

The District will host two more community town hall meetings on the following dates:

February 20, 2026 at Kensington CAPA from 4:30pm-6:30pm

February 22, 2026 is virtual beginning at 2:00pm

For more information and to explore the full Facilities Master Plan, visit www.philasd.org/fpp.

The proposal has sparked a wide range of opinions, with some community members urging the district to reconsider how closed school buildings are used and others raising questions about student safety and access to programs.