Florida condo collapse: Approaching Tropical Storm Elsa complicates search

A tropical storm approaching the state of Florida was expected to bring another day of unsettled weather at the site of a collapsed condo tower where rescuers have been combing through the rubble for days in search of victims.

On Monday, thunderstorms and lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the 12-story Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside, located just north of Miami Beach. A garage area in the rubble also filled with water, officials said.

The latest forecasts showed Tropical Storm Elsa moving westward, mostly sparing South Florida, but another day of rain was expected at the site of the June 24 collapse. Early Tuesday, the tropical storm began hitting the Florida Keys and prompted a hurricane watch for the peninsula’s upper Gulf Coast.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the delays have frustrated rescue crews, who work through the rain but must pause for lightning.

"Truly they live to save lives, and they’ve pushed ahead no matter what is thrown in their way," she said at an evening news conference.

The demolition on Sunday of the remaining portion of the structure that was still standing allowed teams to access previously unreachable places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster.

Officials said on Monday that four more victims were discovered in the new pile, raising the death toll to 28 people. Another 117 people remain unaccounted for.

The demolition was prompted by fears that the rest of the structure could fall, Levine Cava said. Teams had been unable to search areas closest to the building over its instability.

Rescue work was paused over the weekend as specialists drilled holes for explosives needed for the demolition.

"Truly we could not continue without bringing this building down," she said.

Rescuers hoped to get a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble as they search for anyone still trapped under the fallen wing of the building, but they found very few voids, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members late Monday.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse, but rescuers were still holding out hope of reuniting loved ones.

"We continue to remain focused on our primary mission, and that is to leave no stone unturned and to find as many people as we can and to help bring either some answers to family and loved ones or to bring some closure to them," City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

The cause of the collapse of the Champlain, which was built in 1981, remains under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed extensive repairs. The report also found "abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse" and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.