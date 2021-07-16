Florida governor visits Texas border with Governor Abbott

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida visited Texas this weekend for a border security briefing. Abbott and DeSantis met with state and local officials as well as law enforcement in Del Rio on Saturday, July 17

Prior to the visit, DeSantis had deployed Florida law enforcement to Texas to assist in border security efforts after Governor Greg Abbott announced his plans to spend at least $250M on a border wall.

Both governors say the blame falls on the Biden administration for the number of migrants crossing the border, emphasizing that they believe the previous administration's stance on immigration was more effective.

"Your success is really America's success. We need this to work. Obviously, we'd like to see the old policies of the previous administration simply put back in," said DeSantis.

"Those policies were abandoned by the Biden administration and in their place, the Biden administration has imposed open border policies, that has led to this incredible influx of people who have come across the border," added Abbott.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez were also in attendance.

