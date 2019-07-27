Police say El Paso shooting suspect accused of killing 22 people said he targeted Mexicans
Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart confessed after surrendering and said he had been targeting Mexicans.
Service dogs travel to El Paso to comfort victims and first responders
Not all heroes walk on two legs.
Before shooting, El Paso became hot spot on Mexican border
Deny Martinez paid a smuggler $7,000 to take him and his teenage son from Honduras to the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, across from El Paso, Texas.
El Paso shooting Walmart employee helped up to 100 escape, says he was 'trained the customers come first'
(FOX NEWS) -- As a massacre unfolded at a Walmart in Texas during the weekend, a longtime store associate said he let his training take over: Putting the customers first.
El Paso opens healing center ahead of Trump visit
El Paso officials opened a grief center on Tuesday to help people cope with last weekend's mass shooting at a Walmart, in which 22 people, nearly all with Latino last names, were killed and many others were wounded.
El Paso veteran died while shielding wife, granddaughter from gunfire: family
A Texas veteran killed during Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso died after shielding his wife and granddaughter, 9, from gunfire, his family said.
El Paso deaths climb to 22 as city prepares for Trump visit
The Texas border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed to 22 and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn't welcome and should stay away.
'Enough is enough': Groups protest gun violence after back-to-back mass shootings
Several hundred volunteers for groups seeking tougher laws on guns marched on the White House and the Capitol in a demonstration at least partly inspired by the shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Police: Anti-immigrant manifesto linked to El Paso suspect
About 20 minutes before the shooting started at an El Paso Walmart, a rambling screed was posted to an online message board saying the massacre was in response to an "invasion" of Hispanics coming across the southern border.
North Texas Grandparents of El Paso 'domestic terrorism' suspect release statement
The grandparents of the 21-year-old suspect in the "domestic terrorism" mass shooting in El Paso released a statement, saying they "are devastated by the events of El Paso, and pray for the victims of this tragedy."
El Paso mayor issues local disaster declaration after mass shooting
The mayor of El Paso has issued a local disaster declaration Sunday in response to Saturday's mass shooting at a local Walmart.
