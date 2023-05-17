Ford recalled 310,000 trucks over air bag issue

article

Ford recalled more than 310,000 trucks during May of 2022 in the U.S. because of an issue that could prevent the driver’s front airbag from inflating during a crash.

A build-up of dust inside a cable of the steering wheel can interrupt the electrical connection, according to Ford.

The NHTSA inadvertently reposted the notice on May 17, 2023, but the vehicles including certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty truck models from the 2016 model year, remain recalled.

Warning signs include popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, and disabled steering wheel switches and horn. The airbag warning light may also notify owners of the issue.

Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will begin being notified on July 5.

*This story was updated to include the actions of the NHTSA on May 2023 and the original Ford recall date of May 2022.

