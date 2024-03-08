Expand / Collapse search
Fortnite servers down: Users experienced 12+ hour outage

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated March 9, 2024 1:25AM
Technology
FOX 11

PREV. COVERAGE: Fortnite to pay $520M for violating children's privacy laws

PREV. COVERAGE: It’s the biggest penalty ever issued for breaking an FTC rule.

LOS ANGELES - No, it's not just you – Fortnite users experienced an outage that lasted more than 12 hours.

The online game's officials confirmed Friday that the server was down.

A little before 10 p.m. PT, Fortnite's officials announced some players are able to matchmaker and make purchase, but added queue times may fluctuate as they deal with other issues.

Around three hours prior to that announcement, officials announced the issue that caused some islands to update with the default description has been resolved. Minutes after, Fortnite's maintenance page explained there are still errors related to players purchasing and redeeming items. There was no timetable on when that particular issue will be resolved.

The announcement came as the game's officials confirmed the outage a little before 6:15 a.m. PT. At the time of the early-morning announcement, Fortnite said it needed to extend downtime at least eight additional hours.

Officials also warned Android players may see a "device not supported." Fortnite said the said message is an error and will be fixed once the "next version of Fortnite is available for download."

According to Downdetector, a website that takes in reports from users experiencing an apparent outage, nearly 2,500 users say they are going through problems playing Fortnite.

Fortnite Status, the game's maintenance social media page, did not give an approximate timing during its 1 p.m. update on when the game's server would return to normal.