Family of woman paralyzed in Norristown shooting speak after arrests, gun trafficking investigation announced

Five people are now facing charges after a January shooting at a Norristown gas station left a 21-year-old woman paralyzed, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Two suspects were arrested for the shooting, while three others are accused of gun trafficking, including the gun that was used in the January shooting.

Arrests made in Norristown gas station shooting

What we know:

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests of Ziyker Washington, 20, and Benjamin Lee, 18, for the January 4 shooting at the Shell gas station on Markley Street in Norristown. '

Investigators said Washington was seen on video spotting a vehicle and opening fire.

The shooting paralyzed 21-year-old Jayla Dinolfi, injured a 22-year-old man who was driving her, and wounded a 16-year-old boy, investigators say.

Washington is also facing charges in connection with a separate homicide in November, that killed 19-year-old Hamid Boyd, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

During a search of the home where Washington and Lee were arrested, investigators found two guns.

One of the weapons matched shell casings from the gas station shooting, officials said.

The backstory:

Jayla Dinolfi’s father, John Gulotta, said, "She’s the smartest kid you’d ever meet, she’s so quiet, she’s a sweetheart."

He added, "To see her every day it’s hard, it’s really hard, and it’s got to be so hard for her she can’t move."

Gulotta described the shooting, saying, "They go out the gas station and they shoot up the car, like how does this happen in our country? I mean it doesn’t make sense to me."

He also said, "He’s 20-years-old running around like cowboys, he don’t even know my daughter, my daughter doesn’t even know him, the bullet just happened to hit her."

The District Attorney’s Office said both guns found were purchased by Derek Moore at Treeline Sports Inc. in Norristown, and their investigation also found that Moore purchased straw guns at two other local gun stores.

Moore, Dayvir Hardcastle, and Ramel Waddell Junior are accused of working together on gun trafficking, investigators say.

Gun trafficking charges and community response

The owner of Treeline Sports Inc., Geoff Zachau, said customers must sign forms that explicitly state they are purchasing then gun for themselves.

They also have signage outside and inside the store about straw purchases, and always question their customers when they come in.

"I just urge if they’re caught doing this type of crime that they suffer the consequences that have been spelled out accordingly," he says.

The District Attorney’s Office said Moore and Waddell Junior are still wanted on gun trafficking charges.

Jayla’s family is preparing their home to be wheelchair accessible and has started a GoFundMe to help with the costs as she is expected to return home later this month.

What's next:

The investigation into gun trafficking continues, with authorities still searching for Moore and Waddell Junior.

The family is asking for prayers and support as Jayla continues her rehabilitation.

Jayla’s father said, "That’s our prayer, we’re convinced that she’s going to walk, and we remind her every day."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said when Moore and Waddell Junior might be taken into custody or provided updates on the long-term prognosis for Jayla’s recovery.