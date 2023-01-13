FOX 29’s 'Game Show Giveaway' Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents living within the FOX 29 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29, FOX First Run (collectively, "Sponsor"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS GIVEAWAY.

4. Only one entry per e-mail address per hour. The giveaway begins at 1:00 p.m. local time on January 16, 2023, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. local time on February 10, 2023 (the "Giveaway Period").

5. To enter, watch Pictionary, 25 Words or Less, and You Bet Your Life between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on FOX 29 one or more weekdays during the Giveaway Period. Then go to www.fox29.com/contests and click on the link to FOX 29’s "Gameshow Giveaway." Follow all instructions to complete the online entry including correctly answering all three questions about the above mentioned shows that day. If no entrants answer all three questions correctly, we will then take one entrant who answered two of three questions correctly. If no entrants answered two of three questions correctly, we will then select one entrant who answered one question correctly. If no entrant answered any questions correctly, we will then randomly select one entrant with zero correct answers to win the prize. The questions will change every day during the Giveaway Period and each set of answers is valid for entry until 11:59 p.m. local time the day it is broadcast. If Pictionary, 25 Words or Less, and You Bet Your Life all do not air on a given day during the contest that day will be eliminated from the contest period.

6. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF FOX 29’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. One winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries with the correct answers on each weekday during the Giveaway Period. There will be 20 winners over the course of the contest. If the mentioned shows do not run for whatever reason on a given day, there will be two prizes awarded the next contest day. Unselected entries do not carry over to subsequent drawings during the Giveaway Period.

The Prize(s)

8. Each winner will receive the designated prize for that day. The list of 20 prizes will be awarded on their designated day:

January 16 – 1 year unlimited membership to Netflix (Retail Value $215)

January 17 – Cuisinart Air fryer Toaster Oven with Grill (Retail Value $430)

January 18 – Goose Creek Candle Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

January 19 - Tommy Bahama Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

January 20 - Novica Gift Card (Retail Value $250)

January 23 – 1 year unlimited membership to Netflix (Retail Value $215)

January 24 – Barnes and Noble Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

January 25 – OXO Brew 9 Cup Coffee Maker and Coffee Grinder (Retail Value $387)

January 26 – Goose Creek Candle Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

January 27 – Tommy Bahama Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

January 30 - 1 year unlimited membership to Netflix (Retail Value $215)

January 31 - Barnes and Noble Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

February 1 - Goose Creek Candle Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

February 2 – Tommy Bahama Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

February 3 - Buttercloth Gift Card (Retail Value $250)

February 6 – Barnes and Noble Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

February 7 - Bertello Pizza Oven (Retail Value $450)

February 8 - Tommy Bahama Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

February 9 - Goose Creek Candle Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

February 10 –Tommy Bahama Gift Card (Retail Value $100)

All the prizes are provided by Fox First Run.

9. The winners will be notified by phone within a week of entering. The winners must respond to prize notification within 1 day, and the winners will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

10. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

12. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize in a giveaway sponsored by WTXF FOX 29 within any 12-month period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. A winner who does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release in time is still treated as a winner for purposes of this rule and therefore will be ineligible to win another giveaway for 12 months.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, through March 12, 2023.

16. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

17. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com.