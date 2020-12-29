Frontline workers in Chester County receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Chester County Health Department administered its first COVID-19 vaccines to emergency medical service providers and frontline health care personnel Tuesday.

School nurse Annette Lema gladly offered her arm inside a municipal building.

"I’m excited. I feel very fortunate to have early access to the vaccine," she said.

Jordan Montalvo, 22, fields calls in the county dispatch center. She joined EMS workers and frontline healthcare providers receiving the first of the two-jab Moderna vaccine.

School nurse Jeanne Latimer sees it as great news.

"We can start to build all of the health care populations’ immunity to make sure we’re ready for any sick people and stop the spread that we can," Latimer said.

Advertisement

Chester County joined communities across the region vaccinating its frontline workers.

This is the first county site to open in what’s planned to be a web of walk-up, drive-thru, health center, and hospital-based vaccination sites.

"Our normal isn’t going to be back for a while. This is another tool in our toolbox. Every after you get both vaccinations you’ll have to wear masks," Chester County Health Director Jeanne Casner said.

Casner says wide-scale vaccination of the county’s more than half-million residents won’t come for months.

Young and healthy Jordan Montalvo believes she’s lucky to get the shot, having seen what the merciless virus can do.

"Several family members have had COVID and recovered. I feel fortunate to get the vaccine and not experience that first hand," Montalvo said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter