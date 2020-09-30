Girl battling 2 rare cancers in desperate need of bone marrow donor

A mom who grew up in South Jersey is looking for a bone marrow donor for her young daughter battling two rare cancers.

Sloane, 3, a spunky little girl needs our help.

"She’s been through hell and back," her dad, Seth Caston, said.

Sloane is currently battling two types of cancer — ATRT, which is a rare brain cancer and Myelodysplastic syndrome, a precancer that can lead to leukemia. The second diagnosis came just two months ago after Sloane had already gone through several rounds of chemotherapy and proton radiation. Her parents say Sloane is the only person in the world fighting these combined cancers.

"We just keep getting hit again and again and we just want our little girl to be cancer free," her mom, Keri, said.

The only cure is a bone marrow transplant. But first, Sloane needs to find a match.

Sloane's parents and twin sister Mackenzie launched a Social media campaign called #SloaneStrong, which encourages people nationwide to join the registry. A cheek swab is free for people ages 18-35.

The Caston family currently lives in Delray Beach, Florida, Keri is originally from Cherry Hill. They're hoping Philly can show them some hometown love by taking a minute to join the bone marrow registry potentially giving their daughter a fighting chance to survive.

"Just praying they come through for us. I grew up here I’m just hoping that they’re with me," Keri said.

If you wish to see if you are a match, please click here.

