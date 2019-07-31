Chicago area teen battling cancer tests new wheelchair for freedom
It was an emotional moment Thursday at a rehab hospital in suburban Chicago where groundbreaking new technology helps a 15-year-old cancer survivor guide his wheelchair using just his eye.
