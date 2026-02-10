Norristown Area High School lockdown: No weapon found, all students safe

The Brief Norristown Area High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a report of a possible weapon. Police found no weapon and all students and staff are safe, according to the Norristown Area School District. Classes will resume on a normal schedule Wednesday, Feb. 11.



The Norristown Area School District says Norristown Area High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a possible weapon, but police found no weapon and confirmed everyone on campus is safe.

Lockdown at Norristown Area High School after report of possible weapon

What we know:

School officials said the lockdown started around 1:00 p.m. after a fight between students led to a report of a possible weapon on campus.

The West Norriton Police Department arrived within minutes, secured the building, and used K9 units to search for any weapons.

No weapon was found during the search, and police cleared the building for a gradual dismissal process, according to the district.

The district said, "The situation has been resolved, and most importantly, all students and staff are safe."

The district said counselors and support staff will be available for students who need help processing the day’s events. Families can also access Care Solace, a free 24/7 mental health and substance use support service.

Ripple effect on other schools and transportation

The high school lockdown caused delayed dismissals for elementary and middle schools across the district, impacting transportation for many families.

The district thanked families for their patience with bus schedule delays and praised staff for staying with students until they could be safely transported home.

District officials said, "We are incredibly proud of our students for their cooperation during the lockdown and for following the directions of our staff and emergency personnel."

All district schools will return to a normal schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led to the report of a possible weapon or if any disciplinary action will be taken against students involved in the altercation.