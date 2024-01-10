Girl Scout Cookie season is here: Everything you need to know

The holidays might be over, but Girl Scout Cookie season is here to extend the cheer.

Girl Scouts officially kicked off their 2024 season on Tuesday with a delicious lineup featuring everyone's favorite treats.

When is Girl Scout Cookie season?

The time to buy the nationally revered cookies is January through April.

How do I find Girl Scout Cookies?

Girl Scouts offers consumers a Cookie Finder on its websites so that people can support their local troops.

Just go to the Girl Scouts website and type in your zip code.

Each booth has its own details page with hours of operations and a link for exact directions.

What cookies are available for 2024?

An array of Girl Scouts cookies in Studio on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

The lineup for 2024 includes:

Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils.

Something is missing…

Unfortunately, the Raspberry Rally won't be available this year since it was discontinued last year.

The 3 best ways to buy Girl Scout Cookies

Buyers can reach out to local councils and Girl Scouts or use the organization’s online "cookie finder," which provides a list of sale booths closest to a shopper’s input zip code.

Buyers can text COOKIES to 59618 as a way to receive updates about Girl Scout Cookie availability and other Girl Scout news.

Buyers can order Girl Scout Cookies for delivery beginning on Feb. 27. The website for online ordering is girlscoutcookies.org.

How much do Girl Scout Cookies cost?

There are 111 Girl Scout councils in the U.S. and each council sets its own cookie prices based on the needs and knowledge they have about its local market, a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the USA told FOX Business.

Girl Scout Cookie prices reportedly range from $4 to $7 for a single box nationwide.

Some cookies may be priced higher to reflect the cost of production, including the Girl Scouts of the USA’s specialty gluten-free cookie line.

What does Girl Scouts do with the money they make selling cookies?

Girl Scouts of the USA’s Girl Scout Cookie Program is an entrepreneurial program for registered Girl Scouts.

The proceeds from each cookie sale stay with the local troop and council that made the sale, and the money is used to fund Girl Scout programming and experiences, according to Girl Scouts of the USA.

Girl Scout programming reportedly includes lessons on financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, decision-making and confidence.

"What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities," Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA, said in a statement.

"Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill," Lou continued.

Girl Scout Cookie Program badges that can be earned throughout the season include the financial literacy badge, the cookie goal setter badge and the entrepreneur accelerator badge.

FOX Business contributed to this story.










