Water main break causes major flooding at Philly garage; cars remain in standing water

The Brief Floodwaters left vehicles stranded in water inside a parking garage Saturday night, with several vehicles remaining on Sunday. The water reached several inches high, surrounding the wheels of vehicles. Officials say the leak was caused by a water main break.



Several vehicles are still surrounded by water more than 12 hours after a flood started filling a parking garage in Philadelphia this weekend.

What we know:

Flooding was first reported in the parking garage at 1601 Callowhill Street around 4 p.m. Saturday, reaching several inches throughout the structure by 5:20 p.m.

Video showed vehicles with water around the wheels and lower body panels as the flooding continued.

FOX 29's Greg Payne was live at the scene on Sunday morning as some vehicles were still stranded in large pools of water.

Initially, customers were told nothing could be done to retrieve their vehicles. However, tow trucks arrived on Sunday to help remove some vehicles.

Dig deeper:

The Philadelphia Water Department says crews shut down an 8-inch water main at 2:30 a.m. Sunday after responding to reports of a leak on the 1600 block of Callowhill Street.

Work to repair the break is scheduled for Sunday.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to say how long it will take to repair the leak, and pump out the remaining water from the garage.

It is also unknown how many vehicles were impacted, and when owners will be able to access their vehicles.