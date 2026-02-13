Man killed in violent high-speed crash in Philadelphia: 'The worst crash I've ever seen'

The Brief A driver was killed in a violent crash overnight in Philadelphia. Police believe the man was driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a steel utility pole. Captain Christopher Bradshaw called the crash the worst he's seen in his 26 year career.



A driver was killed in a violent high-speed crash overnight in Philadelphia that a veteran police captain called the worst he's ever seen.

What we know:

The deadly crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 9400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Investigators believe the unidentified driver, a man in his 30s, was speeding down the street and struck a steel utility pole.

It's believed the vehicle then crashed into two parked cars and a wooden utility pole before coming to a stop, police said.

The violent crash caused an explosion of car parts, including the engine and part of the transmission scattered across the street.

What we don't know:

Investigators say there were no witnesses and there is no surveillance video at this time.

The driver has not been identified.

What they're saying:

Veteran Philadelphia Police Captain Christopher Bradshaw called the crash the worst he's ever seen.

"In my 26 years, this is the worst crash I've ever seen," Captain Bradshaw told reporters at the scene.