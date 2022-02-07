Girl, woman dead after Kent County house fire; 3 others critical

Two people have died and three others are fighting for their lives after a fire tore through a home in Kent County, Delaware Sunday.

The fire broke during the afternoon on the 300 block of Main Street in Little Creek.

Authorities say a 9-ytear-old girl and 42-year-old woman both died as a result of the fire.

Fire crews were able to rescue five other people who were all inside the home, but three were hospitalized in critical condition.

Several agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, are investigating the cause.

