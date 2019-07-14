Authorities searching for suspected serial bank robber; reward offered
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed four banks in two weeks between Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Mosquito-transmitted Triple E illness confirmed in Delaware
Eastern Equine Encephalitis — a rare mosquito-transmitted illness considered worse than West Nile Virus — has been found in Delaware, state officials say.
Elevated levels of PFAS chemicals found near Dover Air Force Base
Delaware officials say high levels of a worrisome class of manmade chemicals have been detected in four private wells near Dover Air Force Base.