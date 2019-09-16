Gold Alert issued for 26-year-old man missing from Delaware

article

Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 26-year-old man reported missing from New Castle County in Delaware.

Tyler Toppin, of Bear, was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Delaware Rt. 896 and U.S. Rt. 40 in Newark.

Attempts to locate or communicate with Toppin have been unsuccessful, and police say there is a true concern for his safety and welfare.

Toppin is described as a white man who is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a tombstone on his right calf. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Toppin's whereabouts is urged to contact Troop 2 by calling 302-834-2620 or 911.