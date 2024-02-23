Google suspends Gemini AI after it produces inaccurate images

article

Google is temporarily suspending Gemini AI chatbot from creating images of people after "inaccuracies" were found in historical depictions it produced.

Gemini has the ability to produce a "wide range of people," which the tech company said is "generally a good thing" because people around the world use the system but it is "missing the mark," the Associated Press reported.

Investopedia reported that the issue occurred this week when Gemini responded to prompts such as "the Founding Fathers" and "1943 German soldier" with images including people of color.

RELATED: Google begins disabling browser cookies: What you need to know

Gemini users shared screenshots on social media of historically white-dominated scenes with racially diverse characters that they claim the chatbot created.

Google addressed the matter writing on X "We’re already working to address recent issues with Gemini’s image generation feature. "While we do this, we’re going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon."



RELATED: Google begins disabling browser cookies: What you need to know

News of Gemini comes as Google continues its efforts to bolster the company's AI services.

The company recently released Gemini Business, an extension of AI services for Google Workspace consumers, and Gemma, a new family of open models that help developers and researchers build AI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



