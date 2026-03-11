Willingboro’s first Big Brothers Big Sisters match: 52-year bond tested after medical crisis

The Brief Two men who were matched up as brothers in Willingboro through Big Brothers Big Sisters in 1973 have remained close after 52 years. Charlie Sharpe, now in his 70s, suffered a severe medical emergency while on vacation and needed a costly medical evacuation. John Wilson, his "little brother," paid to bring Sharpe back to New Jersey for treatment and recovery.



A lifelong bond between two men who became brothers through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization in Willingboro more than 50 years ago is being tested as one fights for his life after a medical crisis.

A brotherhood that began in 1973

What we know:

Charlie Sharpe and John Wilson were the first match in their community through Big Brothers Big Sisters in 1973.

Sharpe, then a 27-year-old woodshop teacher, mentored 12-year-old Wilson after Wilson lost his father at age 5 and needed a male role model.

What they're saying:

"It’s pretty simple. He is my brother. I don’t view our relationship any differently from any other brother and little brother," said Wilson. "We were the first two matched in our community and 52 years later, we’re still together," said Wilson.

The two have remained close, with Wilson crediting Sharpe for being present through every major decision and challenge in his life.

A medical emergency changes everything

During Valentine’s weekend, Sharpe and Wilson, along with their wives, traveled to Saint Martin for a long-awaited vacation. Shortly after arriving, Sharpe collapsed and was rushed to a local ICU, where doctors diagnosed an acute brain bleed and multiple seizures.

"He just looked like he wasn’t there. He looked gone. I’m reliving it, I’m sorry. I’ve never been so devastated in my life. I thought I lost my husband," said Linda Vola, Sharpe’s wife.

With no neurosurgeon available on the island and limited treatment options, Wilson and Vola arranged for a medical jet to bring Sharpe back to the United States.

A story of support and recovery

Why you should care:

Wilson’s decision to pay for Sharpe’s evacuation highlights the deep bond and selflessness that has defined their relationship for more than five decades.

"It really isn’t a decision. What would you do for your brother or sister?" said Wilson.

After a 30-day hospital stay, Sharpe was flown back to New Jersey, where he continues to recover in a rehab center.

"When John stepped up to do that, it changed our lives. John will tell you Charlie saved his life. I think John saved Charlie’s life. He would not have survived with all the procedures he needed in that hospital. I couldn’t afford it. It was a big hunk of money," said Vola.

Wilson said stepping up in a crisis is just his way of paying forward the love and support he’s received from Sharpe.

"I’m not ready to let him go, we have so much more we have to do," said Wilson.

The backstory:

Their story is described as a remarkable example of enduring mentorship and brotherhood, with Sharpe now focused on recovery and returning to the activities he loves, including continuing his role as a big brother to Wilson.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long Sharpe’s recovery will take or what his long-term prognosis is.

What you can do:

Family and friends are asking for the community’s help as Sharpe faces a long road to recovery. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.