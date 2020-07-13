Gov. Newsom orders additional businesses in most of California to reclose

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new statewide Stay-at-Home order on Monday and also called for the immediate closure of indoor operations at additional businesses for counties on California's watch list including fitness centers, places of worship, hair salons and barbershops. This impacts 80% of California's population.

Under Newsom's new order, 30 of California's 58 counties on the state's monitoring list must close indoor operations at the following businesses:

• Fitness centers

• Worship centers

• Officers for non-critical sectors

• Personal care services (such as nail salons, waxing, tattoo parlors)

• Hair salons and barbershops

• Malls

This impacts most of The Golden State and all of Southern California including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

"Counties come on in some cases, counties come off depending on the criteria that was established on the front end and their ability to mitigate trend lines," Newsom explained.

The Northern California counties of Placer, Sonoma, Yuba and Sutter were added to the list Monday.

The new orders were a “consequence of increase in positive rate, increase in hospitalizations and ICUs,” Newsom said.

He also said he anticipated more counties would be added to the list over the next few days.

Under the new statewide order, all 58 California counties must immediately shut down indoor operations at:

• Restaurants

• Wineries and bars

• Movie theaters

• Family entertainment centers

• Zoos and museums

• Cardrooms

• Bars

Indoor operations at those sectors were closed in most of Southern California on July 1. Newsom said the order would be in place for at least three weeks.

The governor was advised to make the new orders as hospitals are overwhelmed due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases. The state has seen a 28% increase in patients being hospitalized as a result of the virus and only 36% of ICU beds are available in the entire state.

“This continues to be a deadly disease. This continues to be a disease that puts people in our ICUs, in our hospitals, and is currently putting a strain on our hospital system and in our ICUs,” Newsom added during Monday afternoon's briefing.

Over a 14-day period, the state has a 7.4% positivity rate and a 7.7% positivity rate over a 7-day period.

