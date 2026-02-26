Sexual abuse survivor speaks out after former officer accused of child rape killed in police shootout

The Brief A 38-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two young family members was shot and killed by police in Bala Cynwyd on Wednesday, after investigators say he fired at officers. One of the survivors, his niece, spoke out about her decision to come forward and the impact on her family. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the police shooting and resources for victims are available.



A man accused of sexually abusing two young family members was shot and killed by police outside his apartment building in Bala Cynwyd early Wednesday, after firing at officers, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Survivor describes years-long struggle and decision to come forward

What we know:

Court documents show an arrest warrant was issued for Francis Collier, 38, on Tuesday, on charges including rape of a child.

Investigators say Lower Merion Police confronted Collier fired outside his apartment on Edgehill Road just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, and Collier fired at officers.

Officers then returned fire, killing him, according to investigators.

Related article

Tori Payne, Collier’s niece, told FOX 29, she and another family member reported the abuse to police in December of last year.

Documents detail a disturbing account from Payne telling investigators that Collier abused her over the course of a year when she was five-years-old and he was 17, while he was babysitting her and her parents were not home.

She says she told her parents as a young child.

"I was very scared, I was too scared to go that forward, so I think my parents made the best decision for me at that time with something that no one should have experience in," said Payne.

The backstory:

Law enforcement sources say Collier was sworn in as a member of the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force in August 2022, while also serving as an officer with Darby Borough Police.

He most recently worked as an officer with Morton Police, but was placed on unpaid administrative leave in December, the department says, after they were notified about the investigation. Collier resigned on December 19th.

Payne said seeing photos of Collier working with children was the tipping point for her to come forward. "It made me physically and mentally unwell and I had to speak up, so that’s when I went to Upper Darby and just started the process," said Payne.

Payne said she is still processing what happened this week, but a part of her wishes Collier had faced the justice system.

"There is a part of me that wishes that he saw the inside of a prison cell because he probably put some people there," Payne. "I think it was just another person who was guilty and trying to run, and knew what they were facing was scarier than death, so they chose that instead."

Payne encourages other survivors to seek help

What you can do:

Payne said she wants other victims to know it is safe and never too late to come forward.

"It’s no one’s fault, situations like this happen and they happen unfortunately in families every day, and I think that people should just be more aware of that," said Payne.

Help is available for victims of child abuse and sexual assault.

The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-422-4453, and the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the police shooting, which is standard protocol in the county.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the ongoing investigation into the police shooting or whether any additional victims have come forward.