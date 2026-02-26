Philadelphia to fine drivers blocking trolley lanes with new camera program

The Brief Philadelphia will begin using cameras on trolleys to catch drivers blocking trolley lanes starting Monday. There will be a 30-day warning period before $51 fines are issued. Philadelphia is the first city in the country to use this enforcement method on trolleys.



SEPTA and the Philadelphia Parking Authority are launching a new program to stop drivers from double-parking or blocking trolley lanes, with automated enforcement cameras set to go live on 30 trolleys starting Monday.

New enforcement cameras aim to keep trolley lanes clear

What we know:

SEPTA says the new cameras will catch drivers who double park or block trolley lanes and stopping zones. After a 30-day warning period, drivers caught on camera will receive a $51 fine.

The program is a partnership between SEPTA and the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Officials say the goal is to keep trolleys moving and riders safe.

Zee Ahmad, a University City resident, said, "This happens many times in front of a restaurant. People come and they just go in and they double park their car there and we have many problems, like the trolley gets late."

Amaya Hemmings, a Temple University student, said, "I feel like it's a good idea. I do feel a lot of people are going to be upset with more fines coming from the PPA."

Local reaction to the new fines

Why you should care:

The new enforcement is designed to reduce delays and improve safety for trolley riders. Some riders say the $51 fine is steep, but others believe it will deter drivers from blocking trolley lanes.

Safiatou Righter, a trolley rider, said, "I think it is an amazing idea, but 51 might be a little too much. That's not even a parking ticket."

Righter also said, "If a trolley has honked its horn five times and you're not outside you might need to get that fine."

Dylan Seay, a University of Pennsylvania student, said, "Not the end of the world.. but definitely something that's annoying if you are trying to get somewhere at a specific time." Seay added, "100 percent. I know me personally. I wouldn't want to spend 50 dollars for no reason. I feel like it's a good deterrent."

Philadelphia is the first city in the country to implement this enforcement approach on trolleys, according to the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The warning period begins Tuesday, and fines will start being issued April 1.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long the program will last or if more trolleys will get cameras in the future.