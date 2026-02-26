Philadelphia school district updates $2.8B plan: fewer closures, more modernizations

The Brief Philadelphia’s school district updated its $2.8 billion facilities plan, reducing school closures from 20 to 18. Two schools, Russell Conwell Middle School and Motivation High School, were removed from the closure list and will merge with other schools. The plan includes modernizing 159 buildings, merging schools and a March 12 town hall for public feedback.



The School District of Philadelphia has released an updated version of its Facilities Master Plan, scaling back the number of school closures and outlining a path to modernize buildings, merge programs and expand academic opportunities across the city.

District reduces closures, updates merger plans

What we know:

The school district originally proposed closing 20 schools, but now plans to close 18, according to Superintendent Tony Watlington. Russell Conwell Middle School and Motivation High School have been removed from the closure list.

"Changes are always emotional and they are hard and we get it. We are sympathetic. I would also say that this process has been for 3.5 years. We began this process in the summer of 2022. Since that time we’ve held 90 listening sessions we’ve engaged face to face with more than 4000 Philadelphians," said Watlington.

The district now plans to merge Lewis Elkin Elementary with Conwell Middle School, and Motivation High School will merge with Robeson High School, which will close at the end of the 2027–28 school year.

Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School will merge with Walter B. Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences, rather than Roxborough High School as previously proposed.

Parents and teachers from schools facing closure have protested, calling for the district to slow down and reconsider the impact on communities.

The district says the plan will modernize schools and bring the number of unsatisfactory buildings from 85 to zero.

Plan aims to modernize, merge and expand programs

The 10-year, $2.8 billion plan covers 307 district facilities. If approved, it would modernize 159 buildings, maintain 124, co-locate programs in 6, close and repurpose 10 for district use, and close and convey eight to the city for affordable housing or job creation.

Big picture view:

The district says the plan will expand access to Algebra I for every middle school student, increase Career and Technical Education programming, and ensure that 90 percent of impacted students are reassigned to schools with comparable or better outcomes. The plan also aims to double the number of students with access to district-affiliated pre-kindergarten.

No changes affecting students or staff will take place before the 2027–28 school year, except for a new year-round K–8 school in North Philadelphia. Each impacted school community will have a full planning year before implementation, and a transition team will support families and staff.

The district will commit $1 billion of its own resources and seek $1.8 billion in public and philanthropic funding to complete the plan.

The board will hold a town hall on March 12 at 4:00 p.m. focused on the facilities plan, with 90 registered speakers and public testimony as the only agenda item. An online feedback portal will also be available for community input.

The facilities planning process began in 2022, with 90 public listening sessions, two district-wide surveys and ongoing community engagement.

The district says this feedback led to the latest changes in the plan.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the board will vote on the final plan or if additional changes will be made after the March 12 town hall.

The specific details for how transitions will be managed for each affected school community have not been finalized.