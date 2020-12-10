Gov. Wolf poised to announce new pandemic restrictions Thursday after testing positive

A day after announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be hosting a virtual event to provide an update on the virus in the state.

Wolf is widely expected to announce new statewide restrictions amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, appear poised to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths. They were set to appear at a virtual news conference at 4 p.m.

Wednesday afternoon, the Democratic governor announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and had begun self-isolating at home.

Wolf, who is 72, said he would continue to work remotely.

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)

Advertisement

Dr. Levine was among the people considered to be "close contacts" of Wolf and is also quarantining. Several other members of his senior staff are also said to be isolating and all have tested negative as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, tested negative for the virus the governor announced Thursday. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.

Wolf said Monday that additional pandemic measures might be needed to slow the spread of the virus, warning that hospitals were under increasing strain and would have to start turning away patients if they become overwhelmed.

Republican lawmakers have staunchly opposed most of Wolf’s restrictions since mid-April and have accused him of abusing his powers. Anticipating that Wolf would announce a new round of restrictions, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, warned him against it Thursday.

“Do not use your executive order pen to devastate lives and livelihoods,” Benninghoff said in a statement.

The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the state, which is now averaging 10,000 new confirmed cases a day and has a record number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Pennsylvania reported 248 new deaths Thursday as the statewide toll passed 12,000.

The Wolf administration has already imposed indoor capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants, limited indoor and outdoor gatherings, mandated the wearing of masks, and required out-of-state travelers to test negative for the virus before arrival. Health officials have also begged people to stay at home whenever possible.

But Wolf acknowledged Monday those measures and advisories have not prevented Pennsylvania’s numbers from going in the wrong direction amid the national surge.

You can watch the governor's press conference live on FOX 29, FOX29.com, or in the FOX 29 News app.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19, says he has no symptoms

Local nurse describes COVID patient nightmare and the horror of hospitals with so many cases

If approved, doses of Pfizer vaccine could be available in Philadelphia next week, officials say

Wolf warns Pennsylvania hospitals at risk, mulls new virus restrictions

Coronavirus Restrictions: What you need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.