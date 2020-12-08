If approved, doses of Pfizer vaccine could be available in Philadelphia next week, officials say

Philadelphia health officials say a coronavirus vaccine could be available in Philadelphia as soon as next week if approved.

Dr. Thomas Farley announced the news during Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing.

According to Dr. Farley, if the Pfizer vaccine receives FDA approval in the coming days, a limited number of doses could be available in Philadelphia next week.

He added that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, could be approved a week later. If that were the case, the Moderna vaccine could be available in Philadelphia the following week.

Dr. Farley emphasized that in the case of both vaccines, the number of doses available would be limited and the priority group who would receive it would be healthcare workers who are routinely exposed to COVID-19.

As for distribution, Dr. Farley says hospitals and nursing could be tasked with vaccinated their own staff once provided with doses.

"We'll widen who gets the vaccine as more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks and months," Dr. Farley added.

On Tuesday the city reported 1,408 new coronavirus cases along with 52 additional deaths.

