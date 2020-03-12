Governor: Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks beginning Monday

article

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered schools closed for three weeks beginning Monday.

He acknowledged the disruptions it will mean for families but said it’s necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The announcement came as Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order banning gatherings of over 100 people. The ban is not absolute and exempts workplaces, religious gatherings, weddings and funerals, and other events.

Numerous cancellations preceded the announcement across the state.

Ohio State University canceled the annual football team scrimmage dubbed the Spring Game, scheduled for April 11, an event that regularly attracts tens of thousands of fans to Columbus. Cincinnati canceled its Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on March 26, a 100-year tradition on the Reds’ opening day. The Cleveland Orchestra canceled three concerts scheduled for this week.

Schools had already canceled concerts and other school performances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.