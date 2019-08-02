Grandpa paints granddaughter’s nails after surgery in heart melting viral video

This loving grandfather knows how to take care of his family!

In a heartwarming video tweeted by Ayla Winter-White, her grandfather Keith is seen carefully painting her nails as she lays in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

In the caption, Ayla wrote: “My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this.”

Are you crying yet-- because we are!

Throughout the video, Keith was very focused on his job and there was a moment where a family member asked him a question and he replied, "I’ve got an important job right now."

The video has since gone viral and has amassed over 6 million views!

Twitter has been left in their feelings and have flooded Ayla with sweet comments praising Keith.

One user even said she'd cry if anything happened to Keith-- and she doesn't even know him!

As if people needed a reason to love Ketih even more, Ayla shared a picture of him taking a picture of her grandmother-- the woman he worships! She wrote:

"He also worships my nan and is her personal photographer, what more could a woman want in life ?????"

This is the moment where you grab the entire box of tissues because it doesn't get anymore precious than this.