Snow falls in Philadelphia and New Jersey as wintry mix moves through the Northeast

Snow was visible across parts of Philadelphia and Central New Jersey this morning, including Center City, as a wintry system moved through the region early Christmas week.

Snow falling in Center City, Philadelphia on Dec. 23, 2025. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, light wintry precipitation is expected through late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

Forecasters say the greatest chance for 1 to 3 inches of snow will be north of I-78 and at higher elevations, with isolated totals near 4 inches possible along and north of I-80. Areas closer to Philadelphia are expected to see lighter snow accumulations under one inch, with precipitation changing to rain as temperatures rise.

The NWS also warns that snow may briefly change to freezing rain late this morning across the Poconos, northwest New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, which could lead to a light glaze of ice before precipitation ends.

What we’re seeing on the roads

FOX 29 meteorologist Sue Serio reported snow changing over to rain in parts of the Philadelphia area as milder air moved in. Crews monitoring traffic conditions noted that roads quickly went from dry to slick early this morning, especially on untreated surfaces.

Forecasters say travel could be slower than normal during the morning commute, with slippery roads, platforms and sidewalks possible. Drivers are urged to allow extra time, use caution and clear snow from vehicles before heading out.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Snow falling in Center City, Philadelphia on Dec. 23, 2025. (Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

What's next:

Meteorologists say this will be a half-and-half day, with wintry precipitation during the morning followed by cloudy skies and improving conditions later today as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Looking ahead, sunshine is expected for Christmas Eve, with quieter weather before more unsettled conditions potentially return later in the week.