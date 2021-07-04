'Disgusted': Kenney reacts after group with white supremacist ties marches through Philadelphia

article

A white supremacist group marched through the City of Philadelphia Saturday evening.

The Texas-based group, which calls themselves "Patriot Front", traveled to the city in hoards.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, "Patriot Front (PF) is a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of August 12, 2017."

Video shows hundreds of masked protesters from Patriot Front chanting and marching up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway while carrying American flags and shields.

In a statement to FOX 29, Mayor Kenney decried the march and said he was ‘personally appalled’.

The full statement reads as follows:

"Let me be very clear: Patriot Front is a group that openly advocates for White supremacy. White supremacy and racism are among the greatest scourges this country has faced since its founding. While we respect everyone's right to exercise free speech, our administration stands against everything these groups represent. I'm personally appalled and disgusted these groups chose Philadelphia as the place to demonstrate their open hatred. Racism, intolerance, and hate have no place in Philadelphia. We're monitoring the situation very closely, and the Police Department and other public safety agencies are coordinating to ensure a safe Fourth of July holiday in Philadelphia."

