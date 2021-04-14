Expand / Collapse search

Gaithersburg shooting suspect on the loose after firing at officers from 'higher elevation'

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Police are looking for a gunman who reportedly fired at officers from what they described as a "higher elevation" in Gaithersburg on Wednesday.

Montgomery County police say the shooting began when Gaithersburg police officers responded to a "parking hazard" in the 300 block of North Summit Avenue.

Untitled-design-2021-04-14T165306.834.jpg

They say no officers were injured in the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m.

Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place while they search for the suspect.

All high school athletics events in Gaithersburg have been canceled.

A significant police presence could be seen at nearby Lakeforest Mall, which had been designated as a staging area.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.