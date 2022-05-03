Hamilton Police Lieutenant died unexpectedly, department says

article

The Hamilton Police Department is mourning the death of Lieutenant Mark Horan.

On Monday, the department announced Horan's unexpected passing, which took place in his home on Saturday.

He was a devoted husband and father of five, the department said.

"Lieutenant Mark Horan was an exemplary police officer throughout his career. He was well-liked and respected by all. He will be greatly missed. On behalf of the entire police division, our thoughts and prayers are with Lieutenant Horan's family," Hamilton police said in a media release.

Lieutenant Horan was appointed by the Hamilton Police Division to its Patrol Division in 1998. Then, in March 2009, he was assigned to the Anti-crime Unit, right before he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2010. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2017 where he served in the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Section and the Patrol Administration Bureau. Lieutenant Horan received several valor awards throughout his career for his exemplary service to his community.