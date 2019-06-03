Harrison Ford says 'Indiana Jones 5' should begin filming next year

Get your hat and whip ready, Indiana Jones fans, because the fifth movie will begin filming next year, Harrison Ford told Variety.

Ford, who spoke with Variety after he helped unveil “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” told the publication that the still-untitled fifth “Indiana Jones” movie should be “starting to shoot sometime next year.”

The 76-year-old screen legend will reprise his role as the iconic archaeologist — and Steven Spielberg is set to direct the film. The fifth movie was first announced in March 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and was set to come out July 2020. It is now on track for a July 9, 2021 release date.

“I’m looking forward to it. Things are coming along well,” Ford told Variety.

In late May, Ford did an interview on NBC’s “Today Show” for his voice-over role as the dog Rooster in “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” During that chat, he said no one else could play Indy.

“Nobody else is going to be Indiana Jones,” he said. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone.”