Haverford Township mechanic killed in workplace accident

A Haverford Township mechanic has died after a tragic workplace accident Monday afternoon, according to police.

Kenneth "Casey" Berry, a long-time township employee, was working on the rear hopper of a garbage truck at the time of the accident.

Responding officers and medical personnel administered lifesaving efforts, but Berry later succumbed to his injuries at Lankenau Hospital.

Out of respect for Berry, his family, and his coworkers, the department says they will not be releasing further details.

" The entire Haverford Township Administration and all Haverford Township employees mourn this tragic loss and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Berry," township officials said in a statement.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP